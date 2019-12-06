|
On Tuesday December 3, 2019 Helen R. Sverha of Bethlehem went to be with the Lord she loved. The Heavenly Christmas choir needed a beautiful Angelic voice and knowing Helen's love of music and singing, the Lord chose Helen to join the choir. Helen was the wife of George J. Sverha for 56 years before his passing in 2011. Born in Mahanoy City , Helen was the daughter of the late George and Anna(Kowasick) Wonsock. Helen was the last surviving child of 8 children. Helen was a homemaker who loved to cook, bake and tend to her flowers. Nana as she was affectionately called loved to go shopping or " galavanting" as she called it; always looking for a good bargain. Helen also loved playing the organ, singing and most especially going to the beach. Helen had just celebrated her 88th birthday on November 19th with family. Helen was a loving, caring and special grandmother to 9 grandchildren. We will always remember the family gatherings we had and Helen's joy seeing everyone together. We will also remember her famous sayings that still make us laugh today. The thing we will is the most about our Nana, mom, Helen is her wonderful and contagious laugh. We will all miss you Mom, Nana. Helen is survived by daughters Carol and her companion Maryann of Bethlehem, Lisa wife of Joe Merker of Point Phllips , sons George husband of Laura of Allentown, Mark husband of Colleen of Bethlehem, John husband of Janice of Catasauqua, and Craig husband of Melissa of Colorado. Helen was predeceased by her siblings Mildred, George, John, Russell, Arthur, Steve and Edward. Services: A religious service will be held at10:45a.m. at St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church on Monday December 9, 2019 . Internment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery Wescosville. Calling hours will be on Monday from 9:00- 10:30 in the church . Contributions: in lieu of flowers may be sent to the church St. Peter's Lutheran Church 1933 Hanover Avenue , Pa 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 6, 2019