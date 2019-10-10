|
|
Helen Ritz Snyder, 84, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 in her home. She and her husband, Alfred C. Snyder, shared 64 years of marriage.
Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late George and Mary Ritz. Helen was a 1953 graduate of Fountain Hill High School. She worked as a secretary at Harry S. Truman Elementary School for many years, before retiring. Helen was a member of St. Paul's R.C. Church in Allentown. She was also a member of the Krazy Quilters, PASAR (PA School Retirees) and a past member of the Couturiere Society. Helen loved sewing, going to auctions, flea markets and traveling.
Survivors: her loving husband, Al; daughters, Eileen Conrad and her husband Jeff of Laury's Station and Barbara Ebner and her husband Mark of Salisbury Township; son, David Snyder and his wife Cassie of Allentown; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Services: A viewing for relatives and friends will be held on Friday evening, October 11, 2019 from 6-8 PM in the K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., 46 E. Susquehanna Street, Allentown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, October 12, 2019 in St. Paul's R.C. Church, 920 S. 2nd Street, Allentown. Entombment will follow at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 10, 2019