Helen Sommer, 80, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Helen was the wife of the late Joseph S. Sommer, who passed on July 16, 1993. Born January 12, 1940 in East Mauch Chunk, she was a daughter of the late Herbert C. and Jennie (Cutrone) Huber. She was a graduate of Central Catholic H.S. in 1957. Helen received her nursing degree from Sacred Heart School of Nursing in 1960. She worked at Sacred Heart, formerly Haff Hospital, in Northampton as a registered nurse in osteopathic medicine. She then transferred on to St. Luke's Hospital in Allentown as a PICC nurse, evening assistant supervisor, and recovery room nurse. Helen was a member of Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Northampton. She was an avid Penn State fan and loved to solve crossword puzzles. Survivors: sons, Michael, David, Matthew, and Kevin; daughters, Kay Anne Liskanich, Tina Sommer-Tan, Jennifer Sommer, and Mary Jo Gigliotti; 14 grandchildren and 1 great grandson; and sister, Marie Kozero. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 24th at 10:00 a.m. in Assumption BVM Church, 22nd St. and Washington Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Friday from 8:00 to 9:15 a.m. (rotation of 25 people at a time) in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Entombment will follow in the parish cemetery. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the church, Wounded Warrior Project
, or a charity of one's choice
in loving memory of Helen.