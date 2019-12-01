Home

Weber Funeral Home - Allentown
502 Ridge Ave.
Allentown, PA 18102
610-434-9349
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weber Funeral Home - Allentown
502 Ridge Ave.
Allentown, PA 18102
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Weber Funeral Home - Allentown
502 Ridge Ave.
Allentown, PA 18102
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Weber Funeral Home - Allentown
502 Ridge Ave.
Allentown, PA 18102
Helen Thompson Obituary
Helen M. Thompson, of Nazareth, passed away on November 29, 2019 at the age of 54. She was born in Allentown to Charles and Catherine Raush and has been married to the late: Harold Thompson Jr. for the past 14 years. Helen had worked as a paramedic and was a member of the Rottie Group. She is survived by her husband: Harold, Sons: Michael Bilder and Joseph Bilder. Step Daughter: Crystal and husband Sheldon Mousseau. Grandchildren: Justice and Janelle. Brother: Christopher Raush. A Viewing will be held on Thursday December 5, 2019 from 6:00PM until 8:00PM and on Friday December 6, 2019 a viewing from 9:30AM until a Service at 10:30AM, all will be at Weber Funeral Home, 502 Ridge Ave, in Allentown. In lieu of flowers please contribute to the or to the American Kidney Foundation.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 1, 2019
