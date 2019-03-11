|
|
Helen "Pinky" (Soley) Trubilla, 89, formerly of Allentown, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Sacred Heart Senior Living, Saucon Valley. Helen was the wife of the late Charles W. Trubilla, who passed March 18, 2008. Born September 29, 1929 in Lansford, PA, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Vaycura) Soley. Helen worked in the garment industry until retirement. She was a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, Allentown. Survivors: daughters, Christine, wife of John J. Burnatowski and Regina, wife of Joseph J. Matis III; 2 grandsons; Brian and David; great granddaughter, Aleena; sister, Dorothy Macenka. Services: Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 11, 2019