Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
For more information about
Helen Trubilla
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Trubilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen "Pinky" Trubilla

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen "Pinky" Trubilla Obituary
Helen "Pinky" (Soley) Trubilla, 89, formerly of Allentown, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Sacred Heart Senior Living, Saucon Valley. Helen was the wife of the late Charles W. Trubilla, who passed March 18, 2008. Born September 29, 1929 in Lansford, PA, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Anna (Vaycura) Soley. Helen worked in the garment industry until retirement. She was a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, Allentown. Survivors: daughters, Christine, wife of John J. Burnatowski and Regina, wife of Joseph J. Matis III; 2 grandsons; Brian and David; great granddaughter, Aleena; sister, Dorothy Macenka. Services: Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
Download Now