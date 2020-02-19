|
|
Helen V. (Smith) Heisler, 77, of Allentown, formerly of Orefield, died Monday, February 17, 2020 at Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest. She was the wife of the late Richard L. Heisler, Jr. Born in Washington, D.C., November 26,1942, Helen was the daughter of the late Charles O. Smith, Sr. and Dorothy P. (Fitschen) Smith. She co-owned and operated with her late husband, the former Jubilee Kennels in Orefield for 30 years before retiring in 1998. Prior to that, she worked in the Financial Accounting Office for the National Security Agency in Fort Meade, Maryland. Helen was a 20 year volunteer of the Lehigh County Meals on Wheels and a former volunteer of The Friends of Parkland Library. She was of the Methodist faith.
Survivors: Son, Brian R. Heisler and his wife, Lisa of Orefield; two grandchildren; two great grandchildren; half brothers, Charles W. Smith of Maryland, John R. Smith of Florida; predeceased by siblings, Kenneth D. Smith and Carol A. Rabinowitz.
Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangments. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2020