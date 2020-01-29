|
Helen V. Ward, 87, of Macungie, died peacefully on January 25, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital, Allentown. Loving wife for over sixty years of the late Clifford G. Ward. Born in Rahway, NJ, she was the daughter of the late George II and Anna Catarina (nee Boll) Boggs. She graduated from Rahway High School in 1949 and from Pratt Institute. She worked in Manhattan for the advertising and design section of Gimbels Department Store and later became a devoted homemaker. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Macungie. Before moving to Macungie in 2005, Helen volunteered at the Life Care Center of New Market and the New Market Area Library in New Market, VA. She was a veracious reader, she loved flowers, watching ice skating, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Helen and Cliff loved trying new restaurants, watching the Iron Pigs, attending concerts with the Allentown Band, and watching fireworks. Helen is survived by her son, Jeffrey Ward and wife Amy of Bethlehem; daughters, Pamela wife of Kevin Stanford of Hamilton Square, NJ and Kimberly wife of Christopher Testa of Pittstown, NJ; grandchildren, Ryan, Zachary, Reilly, Brooke, and Meadow; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 28 W. Main Street, Macungie, PA 18062.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 29, 2020