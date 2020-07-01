Helen Wengryn, 92, of Bethlehem, passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020. Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Julia (Maceiko) Waypa. She was wife of the late Peter Wengryn. They were married for 64 years.
Helen worked for Western Electric for many years and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers. She was also a long-time member of St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church.
She will be lovingly remembered by her son, Stephen & his wife Kathleen; her daughter, Irene Bosch & her husband Alan; her brother, Andrew Maceiko; and her four grandchildren, David, Mark, Jamie and Randi.
A viewing will be held on Monday, July 6th, from 9 to 10 a.m., at St. Josaphat Ukrainian Catholic Church, 1826 Kenmore Ave., Bethlehem, 18018. Masks will be required to enter church. A 10 a.m. Office of Christian Burial will follow with burial at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the church. Please offer online condolences at www.connellfuneral.com.
Published in Morning Call on Jul. 1, 2020.