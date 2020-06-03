Helen Zenko, 95, formally of Cherryville, PA, wife of the late John J. Zenko, passed away peacefully on May 29, 2020 at Tidewell Hospice Care in Lakewood Ranch, FL. She was of the Catholic faith. Born in Lansford, PA on August 16, 1924, Helen was the daughter of the late John and Rose (Zavis) Adamcik. Becoming an excellent seamstress, she began work with the former Rosenau Brothers Garment Mill in Lansford. Later she, her husband, a former coal miner, and their son, Mark, left their West Water St. home and moved to Hillside, NJ. There she again found employment as a garment worker with the Maytan Manufacturing Company in Elizabeth, NJ and later Newark, NJ. With the demise of the garment industry, Helen found employment with the Schering-Plough Merck Pharmaceutical Company, Kenilworth, NJ, where she worked for 15 years before retiring. She and her husband then moved to their Cherryville, PA home. Helen was an avid baker and enjoyed baking her ethnic Slovak pastries and cookies during the holidays and attending Church Bingo games with her nieces, Ruthann and Cathy Pelcheck. She also liked her visits with niece Maryann Yusella of Summit Hill where they baked and reminisced of their earlier times in the area. Helen was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who always placed her family and friends ahead of herself. She dearly loved all of her family and will be sadly missed by all. Helen is survived by her son, Mark and his wife, Jane, with whom she resided for the last eight years at their South Bradenton, FL home. Grandsons, Daniel and his wife, Alisha of Northridge, CA and Ryan and his wife, Stephanie of Tampa, FL. Helen is predeceased by three brothers and four sisters. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton.



