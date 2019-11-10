|
|
Helena "Helen" L. Lopez, 88, of Bethlehem passed away on Friday, November 8, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Mary (Gdovin) and George Jakubco. She was the loving wife of the late Manuel A. Lopez, Jr.
Helen was a 1948 graduate of Liberty High School. She worked for the U.C. Referee's Office, Department of Labor and Industry and retired from Hanover Engineering Associates after 31 years as personnel director. Helen had a special love for all animals, traveling the world and Villanova Basketball.
She will be lovingly remembered by her nieces and nephews. Helen was preceded in death by her son, Richard D. Lopez, sister, Irene Ramsberger and brother, Joseph Jakubco.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 from 10-10:30 a.m. at Notre Dame Catholic Church, 1861 Catasauqua Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd. Easton, PA 18042.
Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 10, 2019