Helena LeBow, 84, of Allentown, formerly of Jim Thorpe and formerly of Tewksbury, NJ, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 in Phoebe Home, Allentown. She was the wife of Joel M. LeBow. They celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary in May 2019. Born in Philadelphia, Helena was a graduate Bryn Mawr College and received her master's degree from Chestnut Hill College in Philadelphia. She worked as a Psychological Counsellor at L.V. Hospital before retiring. Mrs. LeBow was on the Board of Elections, former PTA President and was involved with Head Start, all in the Tewksbury, NJ area. She was director of the Hazard House Gallery in Jim Thorpe. Helena was involved with administration with the Art Walk and the Laurel Festival of the Arts in Jim Thorpe.
Survivors: Husband, Joel; Daughters: Valerie Holliday and her husband Christopher of Ardmore, PA, Gabrielle Hampson and her husband John of N. Arlington, VA; Son: Gregory LeBow of Mt. Ephraim, NJ; Grandchildren: Hannah Holliday, Zachary Holliday, Julia Bolden and her husband Ryan, Dylan Hampson, Kathryn Hampson.
Services: will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Stephens Funeral Home, Inc. www.stephensfuneral.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers to
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 9, 2019