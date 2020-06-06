Helena Spitzer
1959 - 2020
Helena Spitzer, 61, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Chestnut Hill Hospital, Philadelphia. Born April 30, 1959 in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Anton and Pauline (Garger) Spitzer. She was a member of Queenship of Mary Church, Northampton. Helena had a love for singing. Survivors: sisters, Paula Schleicher and Christine Norcross, wife of Charles; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to LifePath, 3500 High Point Blvd., Bethlehem, PA 18017 in loving memory of Helena.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 6, 2020.
June 5, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Paula, Chris & family. Another angel in heaven. Fly high Helena.
Hilda Beale
