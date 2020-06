Helena Spitzer, 61, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Chestnut Hill Hospital, Philadelphia. Born April 30, 1959 in Allentown, she was a daughter of the late Anton and Pauline (Garger) Spitzer. She was a member of Queenship of Mary Church, Northampton. Helena had a love for singing. Survivors: sisters, Paula Schleicher and Christine Norcross, wife of Charles; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Private services are under the direction of the Reichel Funeral Home, Northampton. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to LifePath, 3500 High Point Blvd., Bethlehem, PA 18017 in loving memory of Helena.