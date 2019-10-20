|
Helene "Dolly" Mulhearn, 98 formerly of Bethlehem, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday Oct 5, 2019 at home in Florida. She was born in Easton, PA, and grew up in Hellertown, the daughter of the late Joseph and Hedwig (Ottenbacher) Fischel. She was the wife of the late John Edward "Jack" Mulhearn. Known as Dolly, she worked as a Realtor in Bethlehem with Suburban Realty and Prudential Realty for 38 yrs. retiring in 2000. She was a member of the Lehigh Valley Realtors Assoc., and the American Association of University Women. She graduated from Penn Hall Prep School in Chambersburg, PA, and UCLA with a BA degree where she was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority. She was a member of Saucon Valley Country Club for 50 years and continued to excel in bowling and golf well into her 90's. She spent her last 6 years in Florida close to her daughters, Patti Lydon of Delray Beach, FL and Barbara Lichtenwalter and husband Jim of Orange Park, FL. She was predeceased by her son, John Michael Mulhearn, and brothers, Robert Fischel, and John "Jack" Fischel. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Allison Mulhearn Kreglow of Newport Beach, CA, John "Jess" Kreglow Jr. (Nichole Kreglow) of Oakland, CA and Kelly Kreglow (Eric Spitznagel), and a great grandson Charles Spitznagel of Chicago.
A calling hour will be held from 12-1pm on Friday October 25, 2019 at the Connell Funeral Home 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, Pa 18018 followed by a memorial service at 1pm. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to and organization that supported her son Mike. Make checks to: Life Path Foundation (Kuhns Drive) in Memory of Dolly Mulhearn. Send to or drop off, Life Path, Inc. 3500 Highpoint Blvd. Bethlehem, PA 18017. (610) 264-5724.
