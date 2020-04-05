|
Helene Schultz, 88 passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020 in Roseland, New Jersey. She is survived by her husband, Sydney of almost 63 years, her daughters Abby Shulman (Roy) and Randi Morris (Steven) and four grandchildren, Rachel, Ali, Chloe and Max. Helene was born in Philadelphia on November 16, 1931 to Mollie and Abe Romer.
She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and friend. She was raised in Philadelphia and moved to Allentown with Sydney in 1959 where they raised their family. She also lived in Boynton Beach, Florida before coming to Roseland, New Jersey.
Helene was a stay-at-home mother who volunteered her time to numerous organizations in Allentown including Women's American ORT, Hadassah, Temple Beth El, and the Allentown JCC. She went back to finish her degree at Cedar Crest College where she graduated magna cum laude and received her Master's degree from Marywood College Graduate School of Social Work. She then worked as a Social Worker for the Catholic Agencies in Allentown Pennsylvania. She liked to travel and was a talented artist who, among other things, enjoyed painting portraits of her grandchildren.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2020