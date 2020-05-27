Helene Snyder, 66, of Warren, Pa., formerly of Allentown, passed away on Saturday May 16, 2020 at UPMC Hamot, Erie, Pa after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on July 20, 1953 Helene was the daughter of the late Francis J. and Helen (Szobochan) Gatens. She has resided in Warren since 1976, moving there from Allentown. Helene was a 1971 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School and earned her bachelor's degree in Spanish from DeSales University Class of 1975. She was employed as a Controller with the Warren Holiday Inn for 38 years. Helene was a member of Holy Redeemer Roman Catholic Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She enjoyed walking her dogs, Kelly and Sparrow, and was a great outdoor enthusiast. Helene is survived by her husband Terry D. Snyder, and they celebrated their 43rd anniversary last July 24th. Her brother Leo Gatens and wife Diane of Allentown. Terry's sisters; Judy Paules, Nancy Howard, Laurie wife of Tim Williams, Kathy Kenepp, brother, Jeff Snyder and wife Laura, several nieces and nephews and their spouses. A Mass of Christian Burial has been celebrated in her church Holy Redeemer. Contributions may be made in Helene's memory to her church's building fund, 11 Russell St. Warren, Pa. 16365 or Pancan.org, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266. Local arrangements entrusted to the O'Donnell Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call from May 27 to May 31, 2020.