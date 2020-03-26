|
Helene Wilson Easterday, 68, passed away at Lee Memorial Hospital, Fort Myers, FL on March 11, 2020. She had a successful 40 year career as a Realtor in the Lehigh Valley, PA. Prior to that she was a flight attendant for Delta Airlines. Helene loved dogs, shopping, the beach, helping veterans, and Christmas. Most of all, she loved her grandchildren. She inspired many with her strength, love, kindness, and ability to laugh at herself. She was so loved and will be missed by all.
She is survived by her husband, Bob Henne, son, Brett Easterday and wife Lynette, daughter, Jodi Magazzu and husband James, grandchildren Brynn, Abigail, Vincenzo, and Pasquale. Sisters Kathleen Tomaino, Gerry Wilson Bogart, Colleen Kirchner, and brother, George Wilson, III. Numerous nieces and nephews, friends, and extended family. She is predeceased by her mother, JoAnn (Viscome) Wilson, father, George Wilson, Jr. and brother in law, Peter Tomaino.
Memorial Service to be held at Life Church 4609 Newburg Rd. Nazareth PA 18064 on May 9, 2020 at 10am. All are welcome to celebrate her life with us.
Contributions in Helene's memory may be made to Peaceable Kingdom, Whitehall PA or to .
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 26, 2020