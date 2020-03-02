|
|
Helmut Schroettner, 72, of Bethlehem, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospice House. He was the son of the late Maria (Motzer) and John Schroettner. He was the loving husband of Deborah A. Schroettner.
Helmut worked at the Bethlehem Steel for 31 years before retiring in 1998. He enjoyed skiing, riding his motorcycle and family vacations. He loved nothing more than his wife's cooking and spending time with his "3 little guys,"Frankie, Chloe and Gabriella. He shared a special bond with his fur baby, Olaf.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 21 years, Deborah A. Schroettner of Bethlehem and her children, Rae Ann Cook and her husband, Kevin of New Hope, PA and Frank Tomaszewski and his wife, Tina of Broomall, PA; son Maxwell Schroettner of Arizona; daughter, Andrea Wenrich of Nazareth; sister, Heidi Thomma of Bath; grandchildren, Justin and Natalie Wenrich, Frank and Chloe Tomaszewski and Riley, Jack, Nolan and Gabriella Cook; a great granddaughter. Helmut was preceded in death by his brothers, William and John Schroettner and a granddaughter, Alexandria Cook.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 9-11 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Hospice House C/O Development 801 Ostrum St. Bethlehem, PA 18015.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 2, 2020