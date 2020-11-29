1/2
Helmuth L. "Helly" Schrettner
93 years of age and resident of Whitehall, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning November 18, 2020, while a guest at The Phoebe Home in Allentown. Born in Allentown to the late Anthony and Stella (Mild) Schrettner, he was the husband of Catherine E. (Schandl) Schrettner for 63 years at the time of her passing in 2018. He honorably served his Country in the United States Navy during WWII. Helly was a longtime Account Manager for Breyers Ice Cream and Kraft Foods, retiring in 1989. Surviving are his daughter Edie Aguila with husband Tali of Allentown, son David G. Schrettner with wife Cheryl of Emmaus, grandchildren Stacy, Jacob and Colton, great granddaughter Kasey, along with a nieces, nephews and extended family; predeceased by sister Erna Matsco and infant sister Margaret; brothers Tony, John, Alfred, Walter, and infant brothers Robert, Emil, William, Joseph and Edward. His Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated privately in Saint Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, Whitehall. Interment with Military Honors followed in Resurrection Cemetery, Allentown. Memorial contributions honoring Helly may be presented to Special Olympics PA, 2570 Boulevard of the Generals Suite 124 Norristown, Pennsylvania 19403 or online at www.specialolympicspa.org

The Gilbert Funeral Home of Whitehall

is honored to handle his arrangements

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
GILBERT FUNERAL HOME INC
444 PERSHING BLVD
Whitehall, PA 18052-6411
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
