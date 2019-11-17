|
|
Henrietta June Devereaux, 99 years, of North Catasauqua passed away on November 15th 2019 at Cedarbrook Fountain Hill. June was the wife of the late William J. Devereaux who died in 1987. She was the daughter of the late George and Helen (Fronckewicz) Vandergrift.
June was a member of St. John Fisher Catholic Church and the former St. Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church of North Catasauqua where she was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. June always loved being on the go, especially spending time with family and friends and her summer vacations to Long Beach Island. She enjoyed traveling with her dear cousin Evelyn Thomas and listening to music, dancing and animals.
Her family would like to extend a special Thank You to both the staff at Station 5 at Cedarbrook Fountain Hill and to the staff of Ascend Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
Surviving are her daughter Denise Witek and husband Edward of Whitehall; grandchildren Amylyn Kelly and Erik Witek; nieces Patti Ruffing (John), Paula Zangari (Tony) Jodi Beckett, Eileen Miller and Laura Vandergrift; many great and great great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Virginia Bender, brother George Vandegrift, niece Linda Ebner and nephew David Bender.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11am Wednesday November 20th, 2019 at St. John Fisher Catholic Church, 1239 3rd St, Catasauqua, PA 18032. Her viewing will be from 9:30-10:30am at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 234 Walnut St. Catasauqua, PA 18032. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the care of the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 17, 2019