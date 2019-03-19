Henry C. Frey, 83, of Wind Gap, passed away on Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Slate Belt Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was born in Moore Township, on February 24, 1936. Henry was the husband of Ruth A. (Heckman) Frey. They would have celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on September 20th. He served eight years in the United States Marine Reserves. For many years, Henry worked in the textile industry, prior to retiring from Martin Sprocket & Gear, Danielsville, after 24 years. He was of the Lutheran faith. Survivors: In addition to his loving wife, Ruth, he is survived by his daughters, Rhonda Schlegel and her husband, Dale, of Plainfield Township, and Brenda Schlegel and her husband, Larry, of Wind Gap; a grandson, Joshua Schlegel. Henry was predeceased by a grandson, Andrew Justin Schlegel. Services: Private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the care and direction of the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., Village of Moorestown – Bath. Contributions: Memorial contributions may be offered in memory of Henry to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary