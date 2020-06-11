Henry C. Shankweiler, 88, of Schnecksville, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at The Phoebe Home, Allentown. He was the husband of Joyce E. (Schneck) Shankweiler to whom he was married 67 years. Born in South Whitehall Township, June 20, 1931, Henry was the son of the late Wilson J. and Ida C. (Newhard) Shankweiler. He graduated from the former South Whitehall High School, Class of 1949 serving as class president and Lehigh University in 1953. Henry faithfully and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War era. He was employed at the former Bethlehem Steel Corp. as an Information Services Supervisor for 34 years before retiring in 1991. Since his formal retirement, he drove school bus for the Parkland School District for 20 years. Active in the life of his church and community, Henry was a member of Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, Schnecksville, formerly serving on church council. He was a member of the Upper Lehigh Lions Club, Schnecksville having received the Melvin Jones Fellow for his dedicated humanitarian services from Lions Clubs International Foundation. He formerly served as the Treasurer of the Schnecksville Grange #1684, was a member of the former Vernon G. Kern VFW Post # 8344, the Parkland Trojan Alumni Varsity Club, Grundsau Lodsch #16, and F. & A. M. Lodge # 326.
Survivors: In addition to wife, Joyce; children, David W. Shankweiler (Sally) of Schnecksville, Mark S. Shankweiler (Tara) of New York City, NY, John H. Shankweiler (Morgan) of Swarthmore, Ann M. Marko (John) of Schnecksville; sisters, Margaret N. Plessl of Elizabethtown, KY, Lucille N. Simock (Ronald) of Neffs; ten grandchildren.
Service: A private funeral service will be held at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville with the Rev. Gordon A. Camp officiating No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Jordan U.C.C. Cemetery, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union Evangelical Lutheran Church Vision 20/20 and/or the Upper Lehigh Lions Club, Fund of H.O.P.E. both in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 11, 2020.