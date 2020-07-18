1/1
Henry D. Klingman
Henry D. Klingman, 92, formerly of Salisbury Township, passed away on July 13, 2020 at Saucon Valley Manor, Hellertown. He was the husband of the late Marguerite (Stauffer) Klingman, who passed away in 2006. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late George S. and Edna B. (Fenstermaker) Klingman. Henry served in the U.S. Army and he was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Emmaus.

Survivors: Brothers, George F. Klingman and William C. Klingman.

Services: 10:30 AM Monday, July 20, 2020 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held 9:30-10:30 AM Monday in the funeral home. Social distancing will be practiced and masks must be worn. Interment to follow at Northwood Cemetery, Emmaus. www.BKRFH.com

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
20
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
JUL
20
Service
10:30 AM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
