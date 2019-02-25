Henry D. Oswald, 80 years, of Hokendauqua, died at home unexpectedly Friday February 22nd, 2019. He was the husband of Donna A. (Christman) Oswald and celebrated 55 years of marriage this past January. Born in Catasauqua, he was a son of the late Paul J. and Agnes (Shelly) Oswald. Henry worked for over 35 years in construction for Labor Union Local #1174 out of Allentown. He was a longtime member of St. Paul's U.C.C in Northampton. Henry was an avid deer and bear hunter and loved bowling, riding Harley Davidsons and his dog Maya.Surviving along with his wife are his daughter Pamela J. Friend; sisters Doris, Myrtle, Tina, Hattie and Janet; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son Kenneth H. Oswald and his sister Anna, and brothers Richard, Paul, James, Martin and Martin.Funeral services will be held at 11am Wednesday February 27th, 2019 at Brubaker Funeral Home, Inc. 327 Chestnut St. Coplay, Pa, 18037. His calling period will be from 10-11am Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brubakerfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary