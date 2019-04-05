Henry F. Thompson, 88, of Sellersville, formerly of Philadelphia, passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019, in Grand View Hospital, West Rockhill Township. He was the devoted husband of Mason (Cross) Thompson.Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Charles Impey Thompson and Anna Farnum Thompson. A graduate of St. Paul's School, of New Hampshire, he then attended the Wharton School of Business and graduated from the University of Pennsylvania.Mr. Thompson served as a lieutenant in the Navy during the Korean War.After college, Henry began his professional career working as a teller and loan officer at Provident National Bank. Mr. Thompson joined Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia, where he would become a full partner and remain as an investment banker for more than 50 years.He was honored to serve for over 50 years as trustee of the historic Newlin Foundation. Mr. Thompson also served as treasurer and chairman of its Investment Committee. As a member of Faith Church, Sellersville, Henry served on the Finance Committee and in the sound room with the church's TV ministry. Always an avid outdoorsman, Henry had enjoyed hiking and skiing, even skiing in the Alps. A skilled horseman, as a young man he had competed in the Devon Horse Show. An accomplished fox hunter in his youth, he had also played hockey.Henry's passions in life included support for Faith Christian Academy, Sellersville, the Sellersville Volunteer Fire Department and, of course, the Newlin Foundation. He loved the Roy Ann Diner, the Three Stooges, and his faithful basset hound, "Percy."A great provider, who never truly retired, he was a wonderful father, who loved all of his children and taught them the value of a strong work ethic.The family is certain that Henry is reading the Wall Street Journal at the Pearly Gates while dispensing stock tips to King Solomon and sharing his fig newtons, Peppermint Patties, and orange sherbet.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Berkeley F. Thompson, Jacksonville, FL; Henry F. Thompson, Jr. and his wife, Melanie, Quakertown; John M. D. Thompson and his wife, Stacy, Owatonna, MN; Grace B. Thompson, and Elizabeth C. Thompson, both of Sellersville; three grandchildren, Henry III, Anna, and Maranda; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles I. and Joseph W. Thompson.Funeral service -1 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019, Faith Church, 700 N. Main St., Sellersville, PA 18960. Visitation 12-1 p.m. Interment - Sellersville Cemetery.Betty Meier Steeley Funeral Home, Sellersvillewww.steeleyfuneralhome.com Published in Morning Call on Apr. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary