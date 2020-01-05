Home

O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
More Obituaries for Henry Tagnoli
Henry J. Tagnoli

Henry J. Tagnoli Obituary
Henry J. Tagnoli 92, of Allentown, passed away on Friday January 3, 2020. Henry was the husband of the late Rose (Mullner) Tagnoli who passed in 2008. Born in Allentown Henry was a son of the late Ferdinand and Grace (Loch) Tagnoli. He was a member of St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church in Allentown. He proudly served his country in the US Army Air Corps in the Pacific Theater during WWII. Henry was an assembly line leader for General Electric, then Black & Decker in Allentown prior to his retirement. Henry's life was filled with the love he gave to his family. Surviving are his daughters; Juliann wife of Keith Gangewere of Allentown, and Grace wife of Robert Ludwig of Schnecksville. Henry's granddaughters are Laura and Heather. He was preceded indeath by his siblings; Fred, Frances Licini, and Marianna Fenstermaker. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at 11:00 am in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown. Calling will be from 10:30-11:00 am. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Cemtery.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 5, 2020
