Henry L. "Hank" Wolfe, 72, of Walnutport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Dorothy "Dottie" (Mink) for 46 years. Born February 14, 1948 in Freemansburg, he was a son of the late Harry and Mariann (Searfass) Wolfe. Hank was a truck driver for Alto's Express Inc. for 30 years. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era. In addition to his wife, Hank is survived by son, Adam; daughter, Alexis Soltis and husband, Scott; grandsons, Mason and Corbyn; sister, Cindy; brother, John; and numerous nieces and nephews. Hank was predeceased by 8 brothers and 5 sisters. Services: A graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, September 21st at 10:00 a.m. in Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1500 Airport Rd., Allentown. Family and friends may gather Sunday night from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. (rotation of 25 people at a time) in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, 1111 East End Blvd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711 in loving memory of Hank.