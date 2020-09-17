1/1
Henry L. Wolfe
1948 - 2020
Henry L. "Hank" Wolfe, 72, of Walnutport, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center. He was the loving husband of Dorothy "Dottie" (Mink) for 46 years. Born February 14, 1948 in Freemansburg, he was a son of the late Harry and Mariann (Searfass) Wolfe. Hank was a truck driver for Alto's Express Inc. for 30 years. He honorably served our country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam Era. In addition to his wife, Hank is survived by son, Adam; daughter, Alexis Soltis and husband, Scott; grandsons, Mason and Corbyn; sister, Cindy; brother, John; and numerous nieces and nephews. Hank was predeceased by 8 brothers and 5 sisters. Services: A graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, September 21st at 10:00 a.m. in Woodlawn Memorial Park, 1500 Airport Rd., Allentown. Family and friends may gather Sunday night from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. (rotation of 25 people at a time) in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Those in attendance will kindly be requested to practice social distancing and wear a face cover. Online condolences may be offered at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center, 1111 East End Blvd, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711 in loving memory of Hank.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Memorial Gathering
05:00 - 06:30 PM
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
SEP
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Reichel Funeral Home - Northampton
326 East 21st
Northampton, PA 18067
610-261-0440
Memories & Condolences
September 16, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Kathy Oswald
September 16, 2020
Dottie my thoughts and prayers to your family I am so sorry for your loss
Linda DuBois
September 16, 2020
Rip pappy Hank , sorry for you loss Dottie I love you
Michelle virella
Friend
September 16, 2020
Hank was a kind man who had many talents and he shared them with everyone. Came to my rescue many times and I am very grateful to have known him. My love and condolences to the Wolf and Soltis family. No one will ever replace "Hankster". You done good....now rest in peace.
Nancy Kunzweiler
Friend
