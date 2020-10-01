Henry (Hank) M. Ortwein Jr., 77, of Fernandina Beach, FL passed away suddenly Monday, September 28, 2020.



Hank is survived by his former wife Sandra Miller Ortwein and their three children Christine Kessler of Seattle, WA, Suzanne Myers and Matthew Ortwein of Ellicott City MD. along with his six grandchildren. Mr. Ortwein is also survived by his two sisters Sally Ann Lehr of Brighton, MI and Anita McCarthy of Fernandina Beach, FL.



The family will hold a private celebration of Hank's life on the Amelia Island beach where he enjoyed his days upon retiring.



