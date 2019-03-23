Home

O'Donnell Funeral Home Inc
908 Hanover Ave
Allentown, PA 18109
(610) 432-8522
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Henry M. Zeppenfelt Obituary
Henry M. Zeppenfelt 91, peacefully passed away on Thursday March 21, 2019. Henry was predeceased by his loving wife of 58 years Leah E. Zeppenfelt. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Charles M. and Marie L. (Campbell) Zeppenfelt. At the end of World War II, Henry proudly served 2 years in the Merchant Marines and then 2 years in United States Army during the Korean War. Prior to retiring Henry worked at Mack Trucks in Allentown for over 30 years. He was a member of the East Coast Berweriana Association and the National Association Berweriana Advertising. Where his true passion was collecting beer advertising and antique toys. Henry was also a member of the Lehigh Valley Postcard Club. Surviving are his children; Mark and his wife Roseann of Slatington. Daughter; Beth Laury of Allentown. Sister; Veronica Wagner of Allentown. Grandchild; Sara Zeppenfelt. Henry was predeceased by his brothers Francis and Michael. Calling hours will be Tuesday March 26, 2019 from 10AM-12PM in O'Donnell Funeral Home. 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown, PA 18109.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 23, 2019
