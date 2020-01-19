|
|
Henry (Reds) Milton Sharer, 92, of Schnecksville, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in his home in Schnecksville. Born September 28, 1927 in Springtown, he was the son of the late Stewart and Bessie (Wagner) Sharer. He was predeceased by his twelve siblings. Henry was also predeceased by his wife, Louise, and later in life by his second wife, Florence. Henry retired from Sure Fit as a maintenance mechanic. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved animals, nature and gardening. He loved sports and was a pitcher in several leagues of fast pitch softball. He played until his late seventies on the Oldtimers League. Survivors: his daughters Connie Reichard and husband Rick, Diane Dubois and husband Craig, his son, Scott Sharer, stepchildren Louise Mindler and husband Paul, Dale Sell, Leroy Sell, Brenda Saras and husband Dave, Daniel Sell, along with numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to fostering over 70 children: Funeral services will be held on Monday, January 20th at 12:00 p.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Family and friends may call Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Memorial Park. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be presented to the NRA in loving memory of Henry.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 19, 2020