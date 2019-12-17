|
|
Herbert B. Merkert, Sr., 88, of Bethlehem, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. He was the son of the late Edna Mae (Otto) Merkert Billman and Herbert W. Merkert. He was the loving husband of Doris Jean (Gilchrist) Merkert.
Herb proudly served his country as a member of the United States Navy. He graduated from Pottsville High School where he was a member of the state championship gymnastic team. Herb was the physical director at the YMCA of Pottsville, Bethlehem and Easton, where he retired. He enjoyed scuba diving, racquetball, hiking and tennis.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Doris Jean Merkert; sons, Herbert B. Merkert, Jr. (Kristen) and William Merkert (Jill); daughter, Debbie Rittenhouse (Joel); 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Herb was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Billman.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 9-10:30 a.m. at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A memorial service will follow at 10:30. Interment will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Condolences may be made online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 17, 2019