Herbert E. Oswald, 80, of Lock Haven, formerly of New Tripoli and Allentown, died Thursday, April 25, 2019 at UPMC Susquehanna: Williamsport Regional Medical Center. He was the husband of the late LaVerne M. (Snyder) Kocher Oswald. Born in Allentown, September 23, 1938, Herbert was the son of the late Arthur F. and Beatrice M. (Steckel) Oswald. He was employed at ALPO in South Whitehall Township for many years before retiring. Herbert was a former volunteer fire police for the Goodwill Fire Co. #1, Germansville.Survivors: Children, Donna M. Kulp, Michael J. Oswald; stepchildren, Richard Kocher, Francis Kocher, Edward Kocher, James Kocher, Jacquelyn Leazott; eleven grandchildren; predeceased by a daughter, Debra A. Kocher.Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.Contributions: Charity of Donor's Choice.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 28, 2019