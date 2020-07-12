1/1
Herbert R. Smalley
Herbert R. Smalley, 91, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, in St. Luke's Anderson surrounded by his family. Herbert was the husband of the late Joan I. Smalley. They were married 65 years. Born in Bethlehem, Herbert was the son of the late Richard and Ethel (Walker) Smalley. He graduated from Liberty High School and attended Lehigh University. He served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II. Herb worked in Steelmaking Research for Bethlehem Steel for nearly 40 years. After retiring, he worked for Bethlehem's Theis/Cornfield Recycling center for more than 15 years.

He was a member of Christ Church UCC, Bethlehem. Herb was affectionately, and accurately described as a 'gentleman' and a 'gentle man'. He had a strong love of and dedication to his family. He smiled easily and had a quick wit. Herb enjoyed crossword puzzles and word scrambles of all kinds and had an uncanny ability to quickly solve them.

Survivors: son, Bert Smalley and wife Georgine of Nazareth; daughter, Debbie Kocher and husband Tim of Bath; 4 grandchildren; 2 step-grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and a step-great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his brother Walter Smalley of Charlotte, NC.

Services: A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 17, at 11 a.m. in the Pearson Funeral Home, 1901 Linden Street, Bethlehem, followed by burial in Bethlehem Memorial Park.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Friends of Gracedale Foundation or Wounded Warrior Project.Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
Funeral services provided by
Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem
1901 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18017
610-866-1031
