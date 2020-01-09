|
Herman A. Otto, 88, of Allentown, passed away, Monday January 6, 2020. He was the husband of Nancy (Kuhns) Otto. They were married 63 years. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Herman and Bertha (Trexler) Otto. He was a member of Cedar Lutheran Church. He was a retired firefighter for the Cetronia Fire Company for 45 years. He was a member of the Old Time Plow Boys for 30 years.
He is survived by his wife Nancy; son, Duane N.; grandchildren, Heather, and Jessica; 3 great- grandchildren; sister Alice Bastian.
Memorial Service will be 1:30 pm Saturday January 18, 2020 at Cedar Lutheran Church 3419 Allentown PA 18104. Calling will begin at 12:30 pm in the church. Arrangements: Schmoyer Funeral Home
Contributions may be made to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 9, 2020