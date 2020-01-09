Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:30 PM
Cedar Lutheran Church
3419 Broadway
Allentown, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:30 PM
Cedar Lutheran Church
3419 Broadway
Allentown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Otto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman A. Otto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herman A. Otto Obituary
Herman A. Otto, 88, of Allentown, passed away, Monday January 6, 2020. He was the husband of Nancy (Kuhns) Otto. They were married 63 years. Born in Allentown, he was the son of the late Herman and Bertha (Trexler) Otto. He was a member of Cedar Lutheran Church. He was a retired firefighter for the Cetronia Fire Company for 45 years. He was a member of the Old Time Plow Boys for 30 years.

He is survived by his wife Nancy; son, Duane N.; grandchildren, Heather, and Jessica; 3 great- grandchildren; sister Alice Bastian.

Memorial Service will be 1:30 pm Saturday January 18, 2020 at Cedar Lutheran Church 3419 Allentown PA 18104. Calling will begin at 12:30 pm in the church. Arrangements: Schmoyer Funeral Home

Contributions may be made to the church.
Published in Morning Call on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -