Herman C. Crush, 93, of Lower Nazareth Twp., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He is the husband of the late Thelma M. (Hahn) Crush, who passed away on January 15, 2009. Herman was born on December 28, 1926 in Bushkill Twp., PA. He is the son of the late Charles John Crush and Mabel M. (Rice) Crush-Hahn and step-son to the late William Hahn, Sr. Herman was a Supervisor at Kraemer Textiles for 43 years, retiring in 1993. Following, he worked at Lafayette Ambassador Bank for 17 years as a mailroom messenger. Herman was an active member and volunteer at Trinity Lutheran Church, of Hecktown. He was a former church council member, a Superintendent of Sunday school, as well as a Sunday school teacher. Herman also spent 50 years as a member of his churches' choir. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #62, of Tatamy, and ODD Fellow Lodge, of Nazareth. Herman enjoyed volunteering at the annual Hecktown Carnival for many years. He was an avid bowler at the Holy Family Club, of Nazareth. Herman most importantly cherished spending time with his grandchildren, especially their Saturday excursions. He is deeply missed by daughters, Janice Stewart and husband Gary, of Lower Nazareth Twp., Sue Kovacs and husband John, of Bethlehem, Kathy Correll and husband Kevin, of Bushkill Twp.; grandchildren, Kristy Shannon and husband Chris, Mark Stewart and wife Karissa, Rachel Ramirez and husband Rene, Jamie Kelly and husband Dan, Megan Bergstol and husband Brian, Alison Stieg and husband David; twelve great-grandchildren; step-brother, William Hahn, Jr., of Bath; step-sister, Patricia Fredericks and husband Marvin, of Quakertown; companion and friend, Frances Faust, of Lower Nazareth Twp.; also by several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by sister, Arlene Miller and brother, Robert Crush. Family and friends may gather at Trinity Lutheran Church, of Hecktown, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 AM. A service will follow in the church, with a maximum of 50 attendees, at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place in Hope Cemetery, of Hecktown. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, only 25 people will be allowed in the visitation room with rotations in place, face masks and social distancing are required at all times. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Herman's memory to "Trinity Lutheran Church" or "St. Luke's Hospice" and mailed to: 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com
.