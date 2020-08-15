1/1
Herman C. Crush
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herman C. Crush, 93, of Lower Nazareth Twp., passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, August 13, 2020. He is the husband of the late Thelma M. (Hahn) Crush, who passed away on January 15, 2009. Herman was born on December 28, 1926 in Bushkill Twp., PA. He is the son of the late Charles John Crush and Mabel M. (Rice) Crush-Hahn and step-son to the late William Hahn, Sr. Herman was a Supervisor at Kraemer Textiles for 43 years, retiring in 1993. Following, he worked at Lafayette Ambassador Bank for 17 years as a mailroom messenger. Herman was an active member and volunteer at Trinity Lutheran Church, of Hecktown. He was a former church council member, a Superintendent of Sunday school, as well as a Sunday school teacher. Herman also spent 50 years as a member of his churches' choir. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge #62, of Tatamy, and ODD Fellow Lodge, of Nazareth. Herman enjoyed volunteering at the annual Hecktown Carnival for many years. He was an avid bowler at the Holy Family Club, of Nazareth. Herman most importantly cherished spending time with his grandchildren, especially their Saturday excursions. He is deeply missed by daughters, Janice Stewart and husband Gary, of Lower Nazareth Twp., Sue Kovacs and husband John, of Bethlehem, Kathy Correll and husband Kevin, of Bushkill Twp.; grandchildren, Kristy Shannon and husband Chris, Mark Stewart and wife Karissa, Rachel Ramirez and husband Rene, Jamie Kelly and husband Dan, Megan Bergstol and husband Brian, Alison Stieg and husband David; twelve great-grandchildren; step-brother, William Hahn, Jr., of Bath; step-sister, Patricia Fredericks and husband Marvin, of Quakertown; companion and friend, Frances Faust, of Lower Nazareth Twp.; also by several nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by sister, Arlene Miller and brother, Robert Crush. Family and friends may gather at Trinity Lutheran Church, of Hecktown, on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 9:00-10:30 AM. A service will follow in the church, with a maximum of 50 attendees, at 11:00 AM. Burial will take place in Hope Cemetery, of Hecktown. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, only 25 people will be allowed in the visitation room with rotations in place, face masks and social distancing are required at all times. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Herman's memory to "Trinity Lutheran Church" or "St. Luke's Hospice" and mailed to: 220 Washington Park, Nazareth, PA 18064. Online condolences may be offered at www.jfreichelfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Memorial Gathering
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Service
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Reichel Funeral Service
220 WASHINGTON PARK
Nazareth, PA 18064 2634
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph Reichel Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved