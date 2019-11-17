|
Herman E. Gestl, 95, of Moore Township, passed away peacefully at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg on Thursday, November 14, 2019. He was the husband of the late Marjorie A. (Peters) Gestl, with whom he shared 58 loving years of marriage prior to her passing in 2009. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late Rudolph Sr. and Frances (Stubis) Gestl. After graduating from Bethlehem High School, now Liberty, Herman honorably served in the United States Navy during World War II. An electrician by trade, he was employed by the former Trojan Powder Co., Whitehall, before retiring in 1984 after more than 30 years of service. Herman was a founding member of the Moore Township Athletic Association, where he passionately coached baseball for over 50 years, and was an ardent supporter of the recreation center. Survivors: He is survived by three sons, Edwin Gestl and his wife, Joni, of Moore Township, Herman "Butch" Gestl and his wife, Patty, of Northampton, and Brian Gestl and his wife, Sherri, of Moore Township; five grandchildren, Matthew Gestl and his wife, Erin, Kristy Henritzy and her husband, Chad, Rebecca Keller and her husband, Anthony, Amanda and Abigail; four great-grandchildren, Caden, Kiley, Leighna, and Colin; three brothers, Raymond Gestl, Russell Gestl and his wife, Frances, and Ernest Gestl, all of Bethlehem; a sister, Laurie Schwenk, of Georgetown, Texas; many nieces and nephews. In addition to his late wife, Marjorie, he was predeceased by a son, Robert Gestl, four brothers, Rudolph "Rudy" Jr., Herbert, Frederick and Charles Gestl, and two sisters, Isabel Derr and Mildred Hertzog. Services: A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. in the GEORGE G. BENSING FUNERAL HOME, Inc., 2165 Community Drive, Route 946, Village of Moorestown – Bath, PA 18014. Friends and relatives are invited to call on Tuesday evening from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., and Wednesday morning from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. in the funeral home. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Covenant United Methodist Cemetery, Point Phillips. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be offered to the Moore Township Athletic Association, P.O. Box 153, Bath, PA 18014.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 17, 2019