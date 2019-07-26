Home

Herman Frank Hanzl Jr, 69, of Ridgecrest, CA, died on Sunday, November 11, 2018, at the Ridgecrest Regional Hospital. He is interred at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, Arvin, CA.

Born in Coplay, PA, he was the son of Herman F. Hanzl Sr. and Virginia (Macner) Hanzl. He lived in Hellertown, PA until joining the Navy in 1969. After serving 20 years, he settled in Ridgecrest, CA where he worked for several contractors at NAWS China Lake before retiring in 2016. He and the late Eleanor Young-Sarrett shared 23 years of love and companionship, enjoying camping, country western/bluegrass music, and NASCAR. They were members of the American Legion and the Moose.

He is survived by sisters Berthanne Hanzl of Quakertown, PA, Victoria Gwinner of Kutztown, PA, and Frances Bernabucci of Whitehall, PA, and a nephew.
Published in Morning Call on July 26, 2019
