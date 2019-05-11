Herman L. Schuster, 89, of Bethlehem, died on Saturday, May 4, 2019. He was born in Bethlehem on April 5, 1930; son of the late John and Rose (Mahl) Schuster. He was preceded in death by his wife, Renee (Ortwein) Schuster in 2000. Herman was an extremely hard working man. He spent his entire career working in maintenance and repair for a few Lehigh Valley companies. He will be lovingly remembered as a supportive, selfless, and devoted family man with a great sense of humor. Herman had a special place in his heart for dogs, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, and the light of his world was his grandchildren.He will be dearly missed by his daughters, Madonna M. Fink and her husband, Ernest J. of Willow Grove, PA and Rosanne Galczynski and her husband, Stanley of Hamburg, PA; grandchildren, Jonathan Fink (Amelia), Matthew Fink, Steven Galczynski (Christa), Jeffrey Galczynski, and Gregory Galczynski; as well as his brother-in-law, John Hlatky and nieces, Carla and Caroline Hlatky. He was predeceased by his sisters, Rosemary Hlatky and Emilia (Santa) Artinger; and brothers, John, Frank, and Larry Schuster.Arrangements have been entrusted to Connell Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Notre Dame of Bethlehem Catholic Church, 1860 Catasauqua Rd. Bethlehem, PA 18018. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. in the church prior to Mass. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 968 Postal Rd #110, Allentown, PA 18109 and/or Center for Animal Health and Welfare, 1165 Island Park Rd. Easton, PA 18042. Condolences may be offered at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on May 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary