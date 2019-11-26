Home

Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
610-395-0132
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Schmoyer Funeral Home
8926 Brookdale Road
Breinigsville, PA 18031-0190
View Map
Herman P. Greenawalt Obituary
Herman P. Greenawalt, 80, of Breinigsville, passed away Monday November 25, 2019. He was the husband of the late Shirley L. (Heil) Greenawalt, who passed away January of this year. Born in Alburtis, he was the son of the late Herman and Arlene (Deibert) Greenawalt. He was a member of Grace UCC of Allentown. Herman was employed in the engineering department at Mack Trucks for 31 years before retiring. He was a Boy Scout and Cub Scout Master. He taught and played the trumpet for many years.

He is survived by his children, Kirk, Sherri wife of Rodney White, Erick, and Melanie wife of Trevor Schappell; step- children, Clarence Snyder, Judith Wentz, Susan Pummer, Sharon Shiner, and Lori Dzojko; grandchildren and great- grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son, Gregory.

Services will be held 11:00 am Friday November 29, 2019 at the Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Rd. Breinigsville PA 18031. The viewing will begin at 10:00 am Friday. www.schmoyerfuneralhome.com

Contributions may be made to Grace UCC 623 Cleveland St. Allentown PA 18103.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 26, 2019
