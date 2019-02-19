Herman R. Hackman, Jr., 71, of Hellertown, passed away on February 15, 2019. He was the husband of Susan E. (Patten) Hackman for 44 years. Born in Lower Saucon Township, he was the son of the late Herman R. Sr. and Catherine (Pflueger) Hackman. During his years as a teenager his two interests were scouting and playing the trombone. As a scout he attained the rank of Eagle with 3 Palms, went to Philmont, played for Lyndon B. Johnson at the Valley Forge Jamboree, and worked at the scouting exhibit at the New York World Fair in 1964.He played trombone for 5 years at Hellertown-Lower Saucon Joint Junior and Senior High School. As a senior he was selected to be part of both District 11 and Regional bands.Herman graduated from Muhlenberg College in 1970 with a major in History and a license to teach. Again, he continued musically playing in the marching band under Albertis Myers and the brass quartet that accompanied Ludwig Lenel's choir on three tours of the USA.During his 35 years as a teacher, Herman taught in the Hatboro-Horsham School District. For 12 years he taught at Keith Valley Middle School as an 8th grade U.S. History teacher. His extracurricular responsibilities were being a leader of Pod 8-2, editor of the yearbook, "The Hatrack", coaching the 7th and 8th grade boys track team, and supervising arriving students before homeroom. Upon moving up to the High School, Herman taught Western Civilization and Advanced Placement European History. He also coached the mock trial, debate and chess teams.It was as a rookie teacher at Keith Valley that Herman met and fell in love with a cute Fraulein who taught German. The day after school ended he and Susan were wed on June 19, 1971. His marriage to Susan lasted 44 years. In fact it went on a little longer - 530 months. Each month he took Susan out to dine before her death on September 12, 2015. Susan was Herman's best friend as well as the mother of their only child, Karl, who was born in 1978. He is now the Executive Chef of Blue Grillhouse.Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 23, in St. George's Episcopal Church, 735 Delaware Avenue, Hellertown, followed by burial in Hellertown Union Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 10 - 11 a.m. Saturday in church. Arrangements, Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem, PA.Memorial donations in Herman's name may be sent to the . Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary