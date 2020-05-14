Herman S. Holben
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herman S. Holben, 68, of Kutztown, PA. passed away at home on May 13, 2020. He was born in Allentown, PA., a son of the late Sterling N. and Lillian M. (Young) Holben. Survivors: Daughter, Dana L. Holben; son, Nathan S. Holben; step-son, Joshua D. Williams; sisters, Barbara (Francis) Quier, Catherine Csencitz, and Doris Newhardt; brother, Warren (Rebecca) Holben; two grandchildren and many friends. He was predeceased by his son, Craig L. Holben in 2018, and his sister, Bernice Lupacchini in 2015. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions to help off-set Herman's final expenses can be sent directly to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway New Tripoli, PA 18066. Visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for a full obituary and online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
NESTER FUNERAL HOME/NEW TRIPO
8405 KINGS HWY
New Tripoli, PA 18066-4623
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved