Herman S. Holben, 68, of Kutztown, PA. passed away at home on May 13, 2020. He was born in Allentown, PA., a son of the late Sterling N. and Lillian M. (Young) Holben. Survivors: Daughter, Dana L. Holben; son, Nathan S. Holben; step-son, Joshua D. Williams; sisters, Barbara (Francis) Quier, Catherine Csencitz, and Doris Newhardt; brother, Warren (Rebecca) Holben; two grandchildren and many friends. He was predeceased by his son, Craig L. Holben in 2018, and his sister, Bernice Lupacchini in 2015. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Contributions to help off-set Herman's final expenses can be sent directly to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, 8405 Kings Highway New Tripoli, PA 18066. Visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for a full obituary and online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 14, 2020.