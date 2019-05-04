Hermine A. "Minnie" Takacs, 95, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Holy Family Manor, Bethlehem. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph G. Takacs. Born August 3, 1923 in Northampton, she was a daughter of the late Joseph and Theresa (Magdits) Winkelbauer. Hermine worked at AT&T Technologies, formerly Western Electric, for 36 years. She was a life long member of Queenship of Mary Church, formerly Our Lady of Hungary Church. Hermine volunteered in the school cafeteria. She was dedicated to her family. Survivors: son, Bernard and his wife, Diane; grandchildren, Nicholas and his wife, Hilari, Danielle and her husband, Will Gilles; great grandchildren, Elaina, Alexander and Baby Addison. Hermine was predeceased by her sister, Rose Winkelbauer and brother, Joseph Winkelbauer. Services: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 7th at 11:00 a.m. in Queenship of Mary Church, 1324 Newport Ave., Northampton. Family and friends may call Tuesday from 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. in the Reichel Funeral Home, 326 E. 21st St., Northampton. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hungary Cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted at www.reichelfuneralhome.com. Published in Morning Call on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary