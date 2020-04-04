|
Hernan Porras, 72 of Allentown, PA. died on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his home. Born July 12, 1947 in Managua, Nicaragua, he was the son of the late Miguel Porras Roman and the late Melida Sanchez.
Hernan was a self -employed Restauranteur in the state of NJ owning and operating La Arca De Noe Restaurant for many years before retiring in 2003. He was a member and attended Kingdom of Life Church, in Orefield. In his spare time, he enjoyed assisting with serving food for the less fortunate with several organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. Hernan was an amazing human, father, brother, best friend, and so many other titles that he was given by so many people that loved him throughout his life! Hernan led an entire 3-4 generations into the United States for a better future, he reached goals that so many have tried but never achieved, he dedicated himself to making so many sacrifices so that others could be happy and live a better tomorrow, for that we are all forever grateful, humbled and blessed to have been a part of your life. Hernan is now resting Jodido pero contento en paz.
Surviving are sons, Hernan A. Porras and wife Tania of Orefield, PA and Hernan Antonio Porras Obando of Managua, Nicaragua, daughters, Melida Porras of Allentown, PA, Carolina Porras Obando of Jersey City, NJ, and Fanny Del Carmen Porras Obando of Managua, Nicaragua, brothers, Miguel Porras of Masaya, Nicaragua, Raul Porras of Managua, Nicaragua, Martin Porras of Managua, Nicaragua, and Mario Porras of Costa Rica, sisters, Maria Porras of New York, NY, Enoe Porras of San Francisco, CA, Angela Porras of San Francisco, CA, Melida Porras, Fatima Porras, and Blanca Porras all of Managua, Nicaragua.
Services will be private and at the convenience of the immediate family. Schisler Funeral Home, Northampton, PA has been entrusted with his arrangements. Future interment will be in Cemeterio Periferico AKA Cemetery Oriental, Managua, Nicaragua. Online condolences may be offered to his family at www.schislerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 4, 2020