Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Infancy Church
312 E 4th St,
Bethlehem, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Infancy Church
312 E 4th St,
Bethlehem, PA
1932 - 2019
Hilda Curet Obituary
Hilda Curet, 87, of Bethlehem, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. She was widow of Felix Curet Torres. Hilda was born on September 7, 1932 in Arecibo, Puerto Rico to the late Andreas and Juana (Rodriguez) Delgado. Hilda was a loving and caring homemaker always putting her family first. She was a former Debbie Sue Fashion, sewer. She was a member of Holy Infancy Catholic Church, Bethlehem. She had many joys in life especially bingo and going to the casino.

SURVIVORS: Hilda will be lovingly missed by her children, Mildred Curet, Jose F. Curet and Ivette Gracia; 10 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; 3 great great grandchildren.

SERVICES: A viewing will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem 18018. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:00 A.M. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Holy Infancy Church, 312 E 4th St, Bethlehem, PA 18015 where the family will receive friends and relatives from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass. Interment will be follow in Holy Savior Cemetery, Bethlehem. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers contributions can be made in Hilda's memory to Holy Infancy Church.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 15, 2019
