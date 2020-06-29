Hilda E. Easterday
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hilda E. Easterday, 92, of Walnutport was struck and killed tragically Friday, June 26, 2020 on Main Street in Walnutport. She was the wife of the late Charles D. Easterday. Hilda was born in Slatington. She was the daughter of the late John and Edith (Hartline) Smith. Hilda worked as a sewing machine operator for 34 years before retiring in 1989 from the former Paris Neckwear, Walnutport. She was a member of Christ UCC, Walnutport.

Survivors; Son's: Larry D. Easterday and wife Victoria of Bangor, Richard D. Easterday and wife Karen of Danielsville; Grandson: Larry; Great grandson: Logan; Sister: Elsie Dreher of Breinigsville.

Services: 11 AM Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Harding Funeral Home Inc., 25-27 N. Second St. Slatington, PA. Calling hour 10-11AM in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Indianland Cemetery, Cherryville.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Hilda's memory to Christ UCC, P.O. box P, Walnutport, PA. 18088.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Service
11:00 AM
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
HARDING FUNERAL HOME
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
(610) 767-3011
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved