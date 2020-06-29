Hilda E. Easterday, 92, of Walnutport was struck and killed tragically Friday, June 26, 2020 on Main Street in Walnutport. She was the wife of the late Charles D. Easterday. Hilda was born in Slatington. She was the daughter of the late John and Edith (Hartline) Smith. Hilda worked as a sewing machine operator for 34 years before retiring in 1989 from the former Paris Neckwear, Walnutport. She was a member of Christ UCC, Walnutport.



Survivors; Son's: Larry D. Easterday and wife Victoria of Bangor, Richard D. Easterday and wife Karen of Danielsville; Grandson: Larry; Great grandson: Logan; Sister: Elsie Dreher of Breinigsville.



Services: 11 AM Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Harding Funeral Home Inc., 25-27 N. Second St. Slatington, PA. Calling hour 10-11AM in the funeral home. Interment to follow at Indianland Cemetery, Cherryville.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Hilda's memory to Christ UCC, P.O. box P, Walnutport, PA. 18088.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store