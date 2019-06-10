Morning Call Obituaries
Harding Funeral Home Inc.
25-27 N. Second Street
Slatington, PA 18080
Hilda I. Seiler, 96, formerly of Walnutport, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Lutheran Home at Topton. She was the wife of the late John J. Seiler. Born on October 30, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Mabel I. (Oplinger) Rehrig. Hilda worked as a floor lady for Wonder Knitting Mills, and was a partner of the Penn Keystone & Blue Ridge Knitting Mills. She was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Berlinsville.She is survived by a daughter Donna and husband Leon Borger of Slatington; 4 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren. Hilda was pre-deceased by a son John J. Seiler and brothers Raymond & Arling Long, and a grandson John J. Seiler.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 A.M. on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, 1152 Oak, Walnutport. Calling hour will be from 6 to 8P.M. Wednesday, June 12 at Harding Funeral Home, 25-27 N. Second Street, Slatington. Interment to follow Mass at St. Nicholas Parish Cemetery.
Published in Morning Call on June 10, 2019
