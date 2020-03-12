|
|
Hilda "Hildy" K. Wolfe, 92, of Bethlehem, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Paul R. Wolfe. They would have celebrated 44 years of marriage on April 30th. Hildy was born in Northampton on December 22, 1927, to the late Ignatz and Julia (Groller) Kopfer. Hildy retired from Western Electric, where she was an executive secretary for over 26 years. She was a life member of St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bethlehem.
Survivors: Her husband Paul. Hildy was preceded in death by her brothers, Lewis and Alfred Kopfer; and her sisters, Rose Kochan, Julia Kremus and Anne Bealer.
Services: A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church, 617 E. 4th St, Bethlehem, 18015, where the family will receive friends and relatives from 9:00 AM until the time of services. Interment will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memorial tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Hilda's memory to St. John's Windish Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 12, 2020