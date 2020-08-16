Hilda M. (Hilbert) Flicker, 91, of Topton, died peacefully Saturday, August 15, 2020, in Cornerstone Living, New Tripoli. She was the widow of Charles E. Flicker, who died November 23, 1970. Born in Longswamp Township, she was a daughter of the late Jared and Mabel (Latshaw) Hilbert. Hilda was a member of the former New Jerusalem United Church of Christ, Rockland Township.
Hilda was employed as a Kitchen Aid at The Lutheran Home at Topton, until her retirement. Prior, she worked as a baker for the former Topton and Shoemaker's Bakeries, both in Topton.
Mrs. Flicker was a member of the Pioneer Grange, 1777, Topton; and Ray A. Master Post 217 American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Topton.
SURVIVORS: Hilda is survived by daughters: Gail P. (Hilbert), wife of Francis K. Zettlemoyer, Longswamp Township; Annabelle F. (Flicker) Kehm, Allentown; and Ruth A. (Flicker), wife of Tony R. Hilbert, Kutztown; and a son, Robert A. Flicker, Reading. There are seven grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, Hilda was predeceased by three sisters and two brothers.
SERVICES: A funeral service to celebrate Hilda's life will be held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., 25 East Weis Street, Topton, with Reverend Arthur L. Hahn, officiating. Interment in New Jerusalem Union Cemetery, Rockland Township. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. In keeping with proper safety precautions masks and social distancing will be required.
CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Alzheimer's Organization, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or on-line at alz.org/donate
.
Ludwick Funeral Homes, Inc., Topton, is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.ludwickfh.com
.