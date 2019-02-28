Hilda M. Parsons, 89, of Emmaus, PA and formerly of Durham, Bucks County, PA passed away into eternal rest on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Allentown, PA. She was the wife of the late Charles H. Parsons who died in 2016. They were married for 68 years. Hilda was born to John and Bertha (Marx) Yost on May 3, 1929 in Whitehall, PA. She was a member of St. Ann's Church in Emmaus and a former member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Riegelsville, PA where she sang in the choir for over 40 years. She was an excellent dancer and enjoyed travelling with her husband, throughout the U.S. to attend various polka festivals. Hilda was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is survive by her son, John of Emmaus and daughter, Donna Lichtenwalner (James) of Allentown; sister, Teresa Perl of Whitehall, PA; grandchildren, Nathan Lichtenwalner and Jenna Burr; great grandchildren, Miller and Noa Lichtenwalner and William and Vienna Burr. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Yost and sister, Bertha Szoke. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. in St. Lawrence Catholic Church, 345 Elmwood Lane, Riegelsville, PA. Friends may call at the church Monday from 10 to 11 a.m. Arrangements by the Robert W. Snyder Funeral Home, Riegelsville. Published in Morning Call on Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary