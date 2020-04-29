Hilda R. Nagel
1920 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hilda R. (Paul) Nagel, 99, formerly of Orefield, died Monday, April 27, 2020 at Fellowship Manor, Whitehall from Covid-19. She was the wife of the late Kermit R. Nagel who died in 2002. Born in Ironton on October 23, 1920, Hilda was the daughter of the late John J. and Rosina (Oswald) Paul, both Austrian immigrants, and joins her previously deceased siblings Robert, John, Frank, Joseph, Julius, and Rose. She was a longtime member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs, where she was involved as a volunteer with Helping Hands. She regularly volunteered as a cook for the Tri-Clover Fire Company in Orefield for over 50 years. Her sunny "good morning" and amazing roll-out cookies brightened everyone's days. Hilda was beloved throughout her long life and will be greatly missed; she leaves a legacy of kindness and service. Survivors: Daughter, Ann L. Fortney and her husband, James, of Schnecksville; grandson, James S. Fortney and his wife, Kimberly, of Silver Spring, Maryland; and great grandson, Andrew P. Fortney. Service: A private funeral service will be held in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville with the Rev. Dr. Patience D. Stevenson officiating. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. A video of the service will be available Friday evening, May 1st on the funeral home website www.heintzelmancares.com. Click on Hilda's obituary for the link. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union U.C.C. Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Hilda often remarked upon the decades of friendship, kindness, and companionship of her longtime Orefield neighbors. The family thanks them and also wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation for the care provided by the staff and fellow residents of the Villa.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
1
Service
A video of the service will be available Friday evening, May 1st on the funeral home website www.heintzelmancares.com
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Schnecksville
4906 Route 309
Schnecksville, PA 18078
(610) 799-3125
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
9 entries
Ann, Jim, Kim, Jimmy and Andrew
We are sending our love. Your mother, your grandmother was a very kind and gracious lady. How lucky we were to have known her when we lived in Schnecksville. The Gerteis Family - Ann, Bob, Steve and Mark
Ann and Bob Gerteis
Friend
Ann & Family - So sorry to hear about Hilda's passing. Thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. David & Cindy Kish
Cindy Kish
Friend
To Ann .....Sending blessings at this time.....thinking of you and the many memories of our school days.......and more......prayers on the way.......be well....
Fay Kennedy
Classmate
Ann and Family,
I am so heartbroken with learning of your Mothers passing. She was a beautiful and kind woman with a huge heart, along with your Father! She taught me a lot during the times of helping at Tri-Clover.
The world lost a beautiful soul!
Blessings to you and your Family.
Julie Johnson
Friend
Annie and Jim,
So sorry to hear about your Mother. She was always a joy, the world was a better place for having her in it. Our deepest sympathies.
George and Valerie Borman
Valerie Borman
Friend
Words can not express the loss that is felt by Hildas passing. She was family with me at Union and at Tri-Clover.
May God bless your entire family in this difficult time.
Phyllis Hamm
Family
Ann and family
So on sorry to hear of your mother's passing . She was a wonderful lady and my dad really enjoyed her cut out cookies. May she rest in peace.
Lucille Solt
Friend
Ann & family- Condolences on the passing of Hilda. I have fond, early memories of visits enjoying her baked goods. I recall she always had an apron on. May you feel the arms & love of the Lord, family & friends surrounding you. And may this carry you through your grief & bring you comfort.
Yvonne (Zeiner) Spitler
Family
Hilda along with my grandmother have given me so many great memories. The times we shared and the lessons I learned at Tri-Clover are a big part of my up bringing. She will always have a special place in my heart and yes Hilda's roll-out cookies were the BEST!

To Ann we are keeping you and your family in our hearts and prayers in this most challenging time.
Tim and Lois Frey
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved