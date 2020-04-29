Ann, Jim, Kim, Jimmy and Andrew
We are sending our love. Your mother, your grandmother was a very kind and gracious lady. How lucky we were to have known her when we lived in Schnecksville. The Gerteis Family - Ann, Bob, Steve and Mark
Hilda R. (Paul) Nagel, 99, formerly of Orefield, died Monday, April 27, 2020 at Fellowship Manor, Whitehall from Covid-19. She was the wife of the late Kermit R. Nagel who died in 2002. Born in Ironton on October 23, 1920, Hilda was the daughter of the late John J. and Rosina (Oswald) Paul, both Austrian immigrants, and joins her previously deceased siblings Robert, John, Frank, Joseph, Julius, and Rose. She was a longtime member of Union United Church of Christ, Neffs, where she was involved as a volunteer with Helping Hands. She regularly volunteered as a cook for the Tri-Clover Fire Company in Orefield for over 50 years. Her sunny "good morning" and amazing roll-out cookies brightened everyone's days. Hilda was beloved throughout her long life and will be greatly missed; she leaves a legacy of kindness and service. Survivors: Daughter, Ann L. Fortney and her husband, James, of Schnecksville; grandson, James S. Fortney and his wife, Kimberly, of Silver Spring, Maryland; and great grandson, Andrew P. Fortney. Service: A private funeral service will be held in the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville with the Rev. Dr. Patience D. Stevenson officiating. No public calling hours. Interment will follow the service at Union Church Cemetery, Neffs. A video of the service will be available Friday evening, May 1st on the funeral home website www.heintzelmancares.com. Click on Hilda's obituary for the link. Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Union U.C.C. Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box #196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Hilda often remarked upon the decades of friendship, kindness, and companionship of her longtime Orefield neighbors. The family thanks them and also wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation for the care provided by the staff and fellow residents of the Villa.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 29, 2020.