Hilda S. (Bauer) Blose, 85, formerly of Whitehall, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Cedarbrook Nursing Home, South Whitehall Township with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of Maurice A. Blose to whom she was married 64 years this past February. Born in Ormrod, February 17, 1934, Hilda was the daughter of the late Alois and Marie (Sommers) Bauer. She was an AVON Representative for many years, and was also employed as a sewing machine operator at the former Ironton Fashions and Cross Country Clothes before retiring. In her later years, she worked for H&M Concessions at the Allentown Farmers Market and Nine Oaks in Coplay. Hilda enjoyed playing BINGO and visiting casinos in the area. Her laughter brought joy to all who knew her. Hilda was a member of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, (Stiles) Whitehall.



Survivors: In addition to her loving husband, Maurice; children, Deborah A. Polzer and her husband, Stephen of Greensboro, NC, , Darrin J. Blose and his wife, Amy of Schnecksville; Kevin M. Blose of Florida; sister, Amelia Kokolus and her husband, Stanley of Coplay; three grandchildren; predeceased by ten brothers and sisters.



Service: Private. No calling hours. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville is in charge of arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196. Published in Morning Call on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary